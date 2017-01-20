Almost there! Please complete this form and click the button below to gain instant access.
Your Business
Jan 20, 2017
DIY Management: How to draw the line when it comes to employees' off hours

Managers can set off-work boundaries as a way to build office culture. Georg Reuter, partner at law firm Richards Buell Sutton LLP, and Jen Wetherow, senior director of workplace consulting and training firm Great Place to Work Canada, explain where to start

The Lists

Upcoming Events

What's New on BCBusiness

People
Jan 20, 2017
Six philanthropists who devote time and money to uncommon causes
Nick Rockel

The Vancouver property developer champions beauty and the beasts. Since 1997 the Audain Foundation has given more than $100 million to the visual arts; the Audain Art Museum, home to a permanent collection of nearly 200 B.C. works, opened last...

Tourism & Culture
Jan 19, 2017
Timeline: The B.C. film industry shoots to the forefront
Jenny Peng

In January 2015, when Postmedia closed its Kennedy Heights printing plant in Surrey, which produced the Vancouver Sun and The Province, the cost-cutting measure was a blatant sign of the troubles facing the newspaper industry. Enter Skydance Media, the producer...

Real Estate
Jan 19, 2017
Big Fat Deal: $7 million to make the 1980s great again
Fiona Morrow

Address: 6975 Marguerite Street, Vancouver Price: $6,998,000 MLS: R2131780 The skinny: Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 6,910-square-foot house on a 9,500-square-foot lot in South Granville. The bling: Remember those low-slung suburban houses of your 1980s childhood? The warm sense of security and respite they offered to...

Industries
Jan 18, 2017
Claims that immigration helps or hurts economies may not add up
Timothy Taylor

The 49th parallel seems to almost perfectly bifurcate the debate about immigration these days. South of the border, we have a president who promises to build a wall to stop illegal Mexican inflows. Donald Trump’s official stance on immigration contends...

Marketing & Media
Jan 17, 2017
Watch your language
Felicity Stone

The corporate world often seems to have its own dialect that only the people who use it really understand. Or do they? Here we attempt to decode three popular business terms. Once that would have suggested a group of physically sturdy...

Tech & Science
Jan 17, 2017
Office space: Harnessing the collective power at Copperleaf
Felicity Stone

“In high tech, your team is everything,” says Judi Hess, CEO of Vancouver-based Copperleaf Technologies Inc., which designs decision analytics software for hydro, gas and water companies like BC Hydro, ONE Gas, Inc. in Oklahoma and Anglian Water in the...

People
Jan 16, 2017
Brian Scudamore goes to the gutter
Jenny Peng

Brian Scudamore has a new dirty business. With his latest venture, Shack Shine, the founder and CEO of 1-800-Got-Junk has moved into house detailing. It’s another unsexy, service-based play, but Scudamore’s franchise has turned out to be popular with millennials...

Tourism & Culture
Jan 16, 2017
Whistler's new owners
Andrew Findlay

In early August when news broke that Whistler Blackcomb, ranked North America’s number one resort by U.S.-based Ski Magazine, had been sold to Vail Resorts Inc. for $1.4 billion, there were mixed reactions—from concern over what merging two blockbuster brands...

Finance
Jan 16, 2017
B.C. men and women have different financial priorities for 2017: poll
Felicity Stone

Last November Mustel Group conducted a provincewide telephone poll for BCBusiness, asking 500 people what they plan to do with their money in 2017. Overall the top choices were fairly evenly split between reducing debt (24.3 per cent) and saving for...

Your Business
Jan 16, 2017
5 most popular biz books from the week of January 9-15
Munro’s Books

Best-selling business titles provided by Munro’s Books, 1108 Government Street, Victoria, B.C.

