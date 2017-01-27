Address: 6335 Elm Street, Vancouver Price: $7,998,000MLS: R213380The skinny: Five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,100-square-foot house on a 23,000-square-foot lot in Kerrisdale.The bling: Your millions can buy you the biggest, the best, the cutting edge of, well, everything. But—in the immortal words of...
When business and government leaders from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates to B.C. Premier Christy Clark gathered in Vancouver for the Emerging Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference last September, one proposal for linking the city and Seattle was high-speed rail (HSR).
An offshoot of SPUD—the Vancouver-headquartered Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery company that works with a raft of local farmers—Be Fresh has four cafés and markets throughout the city as well as delivering workplace wellness plans to companies. With its non-GMO housemade...
Five years ago, with sales far from sizzling, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. set out to boost its brand. The plan, according to chairman and CEO Paul Hollands: offer younger, food-savvy consumers something they’d never expect from a fast-food...
The corporate world often seems to have its own dialect that only the people who use it really understand. Or do they? Here we attempt to decode three popular business terms. Can you actually pull yourself up by your bootstraps? No–and...
With great leg room comes great responsibility. Those lucky passengers who are seated in the spacious exit rows of an aircraft are instructed by flight attendants on what to do in case of an emergency: pulling down the handle, tossing...
Best-selling business titles provided by Munro’s Books, Victoria, B.C.
Managers can set off-work boundaries as a way to build office culture. Georg Reuter, partner at law firm Richards Buell Sutton LLP, and Jen Wetherow, senior director of workplace consulting and training firm Great Place to Work Canada, explain where to start
The Vancouver property developer champions beauty and the beasts. Since 1997 the Audain Foundation has given more than $100 million to the visual arts; the Audain Art Museum, home to a permanent collection of nearly 200 B.C. works, opened last...
In January 2015, when Postmedia closed its Kennedy Heights printing plant in Surrey, which produced the Vancouver Sun and The Province, the cost-cutting measure was a blatant sign of the troubles facing the newspaper industry. Enter Skydance Media, the producer...
Address: 6975 Marguerite Street, Vancouver Price: $6,998,000 MLS: R2131780 The skinny: Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 6,910-square-foot house on a 9,500-square-foot lot in South Granville. The bling: Remember those low-slung suburban houses of your 1980s childhood? The warm sense of security and respite they offered to...