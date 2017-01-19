Almost there! Please complete this form and click the button below to gain instant access.
Tourism & Culture
Jan 19, 2017
Timeline: The B.C. film industry shoots to the forefront

In January 2015, when Postmedia closed its Kennedy Heights printing plant in Surrey, which produced the Vancouver Sun and The Province, the cost-cutting measure was a blatant sign of the troubles facing the newspaper industry. Enter Skydance Media, the producer...

Your Business
Feb 1, 2017
Three Overlooked Business Costs

BCBusiness + Ayming Money in, money out, and hopefully some left over for profit and reinvestment. The revenue piece is straightforward, directly related to products or services sold. The expense lines can be complex, as costs are broken down into sections...

People
Jan 31, 2017
Weekend Warrior: Skate skiing moves Canuck Place's Debbie Butt
as told to Jenny Peng

I’ve been skate skiing since 2001. Skate ski is an amazing off-season complement to swimming, biking, running, which is what we do a lot of in the fall, spring and summer. It is great for your cardio. It’s really good...

Your Business
Jan 31, 2017
5 most popular biz books from the week of January 23-29
Munro’s Books

Best-selling business titles provided by Munro’s Books, Victoria, B.C.

People
Jan 30, 2017
Canada's Most Powerful Women Top 100 B.C. and the Territories Awards Luncheon
Paul Duchart

More than 300 guests attended Canada’s Most Powerful Women Top 100 B.C. and the Territories Awards Luncheon on January 20 at the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel. The luncheon capped off a leadership summit with welcoming remarks from Lois Nahirney, emcee, WXN...

Manufacturing & Transport
Jan 30, 2017
Should we fast-track high-speed rail from Vancouver to Seattle?
Felicity Stone

When business and government leaders from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates to B.C. Premier Christy Clark gathered in Vancouver for the Emerging Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference last September, one proposal for linking the city and Seattle was high-speed rail (HSR).

Careers
Jan 30, 2017
Searching for a sustainable career?

BCBusiness + Thompson Rivers University Over the past decade, the job market in Canada’s burgeoning sustainability sector has experienced unprecedented growth. According to Environmental Careers Organization Canada, there are more than 50,000 sustainability professionals working in the country, with a projected...

Real Estate
Jan 27, 2017
Big Fat Deal: $8 million for your alternative reality
Fiona Morrow

Address: 6335 Elm Street, Vancouver Price: $7,998,000MLS: R213380The skinny: Five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,100-square-foot house on a 23,000-square-foot lot in Kerrisdale.The bling: Your millions can buy you the biggest, the best, the cutting edge of, well, everything. But—in the immortal words of...

Lifestyle
Jan 26, 2017
4 food delivery services that know what's good for you
Lucy Hyslop

An offshoot of SPUD—the Vancouver-headquartered Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery company that works with a raft of local farmers—Be Fresh has four cafés and markets throughout the city as well as delivering workplace wellness plans to companies. With its non-GMO housemade...

Retail
Jan 25, 2017
A tale of two burger joints: How A&W and White Spot strengthened their brands
Christopher Donville

Five years ago, with sales far from sizzling, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. set out to boost its brand. The plan, according to chairman and CEO Paul Hollands: offer younger, food-savvy consumers something they’d never expect from a fast-food...

Marketing & Media
Jan 25, 2017
Watch your language part 2
Marcie Good and Felicity Stone

The corporate world often seems to have its own dialect that only the people who use it really understand. Or do they? Here we attempt to decode three popular business terms. Can you actually pull yourself up by your bootstraps? No–and...

