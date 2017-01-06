Almost there! Please complete this form and click the button below to gain instant access.
Careers
Jan 6, 2017
Why do men resist jobs in female-dominated industries?

Disappearing U.S. jobs, like machine operator, locomotive firer and vehicle electronics installer are mostly done by men. The occupations that are growing, like health aide, employ mostly women. More than a fifth of American men aren't working, yet they aren't...

Your Business
Jan 6, 2017
DIY Management: What to know when hiring a foreign worker
Felicity Stone

If there’s a way to lawfully avoid Service Canada’s Labour Market Impact Assessment process, do it, advises Bruce Harwood. Labour mobility provisions in trade agreements like NAFTA eliminate LMIA requirements for certain occupations, most of which require a minimum baccalaureate degree.

Real Estate
Jan 6, 2017
Big Fat Deal: $19 million for a fresh start
Fiona Morrow

Address: 719 Eyremount Drive, West Vancouver Price: $18,800,000 MLS: R2126621 The skinny: Seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 11,322-square-foot house on a 28,000-square-foot lot in the British Properties. The bling: New Year, new you, right? Out with the old, and in with the brand spanking new. You’re feeling...

Lifestyle
Jan 5, 2017
3 must-visit luxury hotels in Tokyo
Catherine Tse

Everything you've heard about Japan's richly detailed culture and dedication to elegant service is true, and nowhere else is this more evident than in Tokyo's luxury hotels. The rarified environment of truly premier hospitality blends organically with Japan's own gracious...

Finance
Jan 4, 2017
How will China's currency crackdown affect real estate markets?
Felicity Stone

Chinese banks have begun requiring clients to specify why they want foreign currency and when it will be used. If they are found to have used it improperly, such as for the purchase of a home, they could be barred...

Natural Resources
Jan 3, 2017
Carbon capture industry needs higher taxes to thrive: expert
Marcie Good

A controversial carbon-pricing plan that will charge companies $10 a tonne starting in 2018 was one of the federal government's key environmental policies of 2016. The prime minister has indicated that he would like the tax to rise to $50...

Careers
Jan 3, 2017
Why are employees who work in small businesses happier?
Cissy Pau

It is generally believed that happy employees are more productive and more engaged. Companies that strive to keep their employees happy and satisfied will have a greater ability to attract and retain talent and, hopefully, will achieve greater organizational success. There is plenty of research on what makes employees happy at...

People
Jan 3, 2017
The bag man: Lunch with Herschel co-founder Lyndon Cormack
Lucy Hyslop

I’m feasting on Lyndon Cormack’s brio this lunchtime. The fast-talking managing director of Herschel Supply Co. is buzzing from a weekend of wakesurfing at home in Deep Cove—we’re meeting in September—and is about to head to a trade show in...

Your Business
Jan 1, 2017
Five crucial things to consider when buying a business

BCBusiness + Manning Elliott LLP When it comes to buying a business, you want to make sure you have a championship team on your side. Depending on the business you are buying your team may include your accountant and income tax...

People
Dec 16, 2016
Steve Darling opens up about his departure from Global BC
TV Week

In a move that few saw coming, the former morning show anchor announced he’s joined the ranks of Christy Clark’s Liberals—with the hopes of becoming MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed after next spring’s provincial election. “I spent my career at Global trying to...

Lifestyle
Dec 16, 2016
Why are people getting locked up in the name of teambuilding?
Melissa Edwards

231,000 That’s how many people have tried to solve their way out of one of Exit Canada’s 11 “escape room” locations since founder Justin Tang opened North America’s first, in Richmond, in 2013. Tang, who has seen nine competitors crop up...

