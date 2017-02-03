"The legal profession is changing so quickly,” says Matthew Peters, national innovation leader at McCarthy Tétrault. “The profession is going to look very different 10 to 20 years from now. We can’t, like the old days, design and assume that...
Address: Mowgli Island Price: $4,000,000 MLS: See listing here The skinny: Four-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,000-square-foot house on a private island north of Saltspring. The bling: You must have heard the news: billionaires the world over are busy building end-of-times houses all the better to facilitate...
Kelly Hoey, a networking expert, business columnist, angel investor and startup mentor, says networking is everywhere. It’s in your email signature line, voice mail message, head shot in a social media profile and your invoice. The Victoria native, now based...
To help us choose last year's 30 Under 30, we sent each candidate a series of questions to see what made them tick. Here's how Mariel Armstrong, who co-founded Partyskirts in 2013, responded. What motivational quote gets you going? "Be inspired...
BCBusiness + Ayming Money in, money out, and hopefully some left over for profit and reinvestment. The revenue piece is straightforward, directly related to products or services sold. The expense lines can be complex, as costs are broken down into sections...
I’ve been skate skiing since 2001. Skate ski is an amazing off-season complement to swimming, biking, running, which is what we do a lot of in the fall, spring and summer. It is great for your cardio. It’s really good...
Best-selling business titles provided by Munro’s Books, Victoria, B.C.
More than 300 guests attended Canada’s Most Powerful Women Top 100 B.C. and the Territories Awards Luncheon on January 20 at the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel. The luncheon capped off a leadership summit with welcoming remarks from Lois Nahirney, emcee, WXN...
When business and government leaders from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates to B.C. Premier Christy Clark gathered in Vancouver for the Emerging Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference last September, one proposal for linking the city and Seattle was high-speed rail (HSR).
BCBusiness + Thompson Rivers University Over the past decade, the job market in Canada’s burgeoning sustainability sector has experienced unprecedented growth. According to Environmental Careers Organization Canada, there are more than 50,000 sustainability professionals working in the country, with a projected...
Address: 6335 Elm Street, Vancouver Price: $7,998,000MLS: R213380The skinny: Five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,100-square-foot house on a 23,000-square-foot lot in Kerrisdale.The bling: Your millions can buy you the biggest, the best, the cutting edge of, well, everything. But—in the immortal words of...