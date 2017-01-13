Almost there! Please complete this form and click the button below to gain instant access.
Tourism & Culture
Jan 13, 2017
Whistler's new owners

In early August when news broke that Whistler Blackcomb, ranked North America’s number one resort by U.S.-based Ski Magazine, had been sold to Vail Resorts Inc. for $1.4 billion, there were mixed reactions—from concern over what merging two blockbuster brands...

Careers
Jan 13, 2017
What to put on your business agenda in February
Jenny Peng

Science of Cocktails Fancy yourself a mixologist? Shake it up at Science World when 25 top Vancouver bartenders demonstrate the chemistry, biology and physics behind modern cocktails and cuisine. Tickets–proceeds support Science World’s class field trips for underserved Lower Mainland...

Your Business
Jan 13, 2017
5 Strategies to transform standard meetings into creative brainstorming sessions

BCBusiness + Vancouver Theatre Sports One of the best real-world examples for the ability to be creative while collaborating is improv comedy. But when it comes to an office setting or meeting, some employees feel unable to participate. While corporate employees may...

Real Estate
Jan 12, 2017
$6 million for a magenta mansion with its own ballroom
Fiona Morrow

Address: 1388 West 54th Avenue, VancouverPrice: $5,680,000MLS: R2129887 The skinny: Four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,992-square-foot house on a 8,320-square-foot lot in South Granville. The bling: Magenta. It’s what stucco cries out for. Really: you’re in the pink—may as well let the rest of the...

Real Estate
Jan 11, 2017
For those who can’t get enough Trump: a new hotel
Felicity Stone

The U.S. presidential inauguration isn’t the only Trump-related news this month: Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver is now accepting reservations. At 1161 West Georgia on the edge of Vancouver’s Luxury Zone, the twisting 69-storey tower designed by Arthur Erickson...

Careers
Jan 11, 2017
The importance of employer branding
Cissy Pau

Companies often spend thousands, if not hundreds of thousands or even millions, of dollars to establish their marketing brand: defining their unique selling proposition, determining how to set their products or services apart from their competitors and identifying how to...

Natural Resources
Jan 10, 2017
Clean energy will happen whether you like it or not: Obama
Marcie Good

President Barack Obama has written a post in the journal Science arguing that the world is quickly replacing fossil fuel-based energy with clean energy. That momentum, he asserts, will not be stopped by policy changes from Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

Your Business
Jan 10, 2017
The power—and peril—of customer feedback
Steve Burgess

The Grand Canyon had better pull up its socks. Reviews are in, and they’re not good. Mother Jones magazine recently collected a series of one-star reviews for America’s national parks. In addition to the thumbs-down for the Canyon (not enough for...

Real Estate
Jan 9, 2017
What Vancouverites think about short-term rentals: poll
Felicity Stone

Airbnb is controversial wherever it sets up shop. Last November, the Mustel Group conducted a poll for BCBusiness to find out how Vancouver residents feel about allowing property owners to rent their residence out short-term. The majority of both owners (53.6...

Careers
Jan 6, 2017
Why do men resist jobs in female-dominated industries?
Marcie Good

Disappearing U.S. jobs, like machine operator, locomotive firer and vehicle electronics installer are mostly done by men. The occupations that are growing, like health aide, employ mostly women. More than a fifth of American men aren't working, yet they aren't...

Your Business
Jan 6, 2017
DIY Management: What to know when hiring a foreign worker
Felicity Stone

If there’s a way to lawfully avoid Service Canada’s Labour Market Impact Assessment process, do it, advises Bruce Harwood. Labour mobility provisions in trade agreements like NAFTA eliminate LMIA requirements for certain occupations, most of which require a minimum baccalaureate degree.

