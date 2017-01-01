Almost there! Please complete this form and click the button below to gain instant access.
Your Business
Jan 1, 2017
Five crucial things to consider when buying a business

BCBusiness + Manning Elliott LLP When it comes to buying a business, you want to make sure you have a championship team on your side. Depending on the business you are buying your team may include your accountant and income tax...

The Lists

Upcoming Events

No events in the next 3 months

What's New on BCBusiness

People
Dec 16, 2016
Steve Darling opens up about his departure from Global BC
TV Week

In a move that few saw coming, the former morning show anchor announced he’s joined the ranks of Christy Clark’s Liberals—with the hopes of becoming MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed after next spring’s provincial election. “I spent my career at Global trying to...

Lifestyle
Dec 16, 2016
Why are people getting locked up in the name of teambuilding?
Melissa Edwards

231,000 That’s how many people have tried to solve their way out of one of Exit Canada’s 11 “escape room” locations since founder Justin Tang opened North America’s first, in Richmond, in 2013. Tang, who has seen nine competitors crop up...

Lifestyle
Dec 15, 2016
8 B.C. bubblies worth a toast
Nikki Bayley

We all love local here in Vancouver, so why not support one of our wineries over the holidays and drink some beautiful B.C. bubbles instead of the usual cava, prosecco or champagne? I promise: if you’ve never tried B.C. sparkling...

Tech & Science
Dec 15, 2016
Your data is an important business asset: Is it safe? Are you sure?

BCBusiness + Fully Managed No matter what the size of the company, it’s safe to say that these days, owners, senior executives and managers are busier than ever before. Overseeing business development, client and customer relations, operational effectiveness, HR and so...

Lifestyle
Dec 14, 2016
Big Fat Deal: Holiday Entertaining Edition
Fiona Morrow

It’s party time, and nothing says how truly fabulous you are than the quality of your nibbles and drinks. You’re new to this tony neighbourhood, you paid a whopping multimillion-dollar figure for this ridiculously fat home, and now it’s time...

Careers
Dec 14, 2016
Why are employees who work in small businesses happier?
Cissy Pau

It is generally believed that happy employees are more productive and more engaged. Companies that strive to keep their employees happy and satisfied will have a greater ability to attract and retain talent and, hopefully, will achieve greater organizational success. There is plenty of research on what makes employees happy at...

Lifestyle
Dec 14, 2016
Weekend Warrior: A taste for cooking
Felicity Stone

I started cooking in my early 20s. I was barbecuing a salmon, and I thought I should probably get a little fancier with my approach. I had a cookbook there for some reason, and there was a very simple recipe.

Careers
Dec 13, 2016
5 cool coworking spaces in B.C.
Bianca Bujan

The Network Hub offers affordable and secure shared office space rentals, which can be booked on a short-term basis (uniquely offering hourly and daily rental rates, contrary to the monthly and annual rates of its competitors). With various locations, including...

Tech & Science
Dec 13, 2016
Is Slack a harbinger of tech riches for Vancouver?
Timothy Taylor

The enterprise software phenomenon Slack has been in its Hamilton Street offices for almost a year now. But with extensive renovations just complete, CEO Stewart Butterfield hosted a media unveiling this September. As only befits a seven-year-old company valued mid-2016...

Natural Resources
Dec 12, 2016
How to spot a poison pill in a hostile takeover
Scott Marescaux

Disputes over control of companies can sometimes involve “poison pills.” The term describes a variety of mechanisms that a targeted company may use to try to thwart a takeover. For example, the company may adopt a resolution requiring an acquirer...

