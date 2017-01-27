Almost there! Please complete this form and click the button below to gain instant access.
Real Estate
Jan 27, 2017
Big Fat Deal: $8 million for your alternative reality

Address: 6335 Elm Street, Vancouver Price: $7,998,000MLS: R213380The skinny: Five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,100-square-foot house on a 23,000-square-foot lot in Kerrisdale.The bling: Your millions can buy you the biggest, the best, the cutting edge of, well, everything. But—in the immortal words of...

The Lists

Upcoming Events

What's New on BCBusiness

Manufacturing & Transport
Jan 26, 2017
Should we fast-track high-speed rail from Vancouver to Seattle?
Felicity Stone

When business and government leaders from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates to B.C. Premier Christy Clark gathered in Vancouver for the Emerging Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference last September, one proposal for linking the city and Seattle was high-speed rail (HSR).

Lifestyle
Jan 26, 2017
4 food delivery services that know what's good for you
Lucy Hyslop

An offshoot of SPUD—the Vancouver-headquartered Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery company that works with a raft of local farmers—Be Fresh has four cafés and markets throughout the city as well as delivering workplace wellness plans to companies. With its non-GMO housemade...

Retail
Jan 25, 2017
A tale of two burger joints: How A&W and White Spot strengthened their brands
Christopher Donville

Five years ago, with sales far from sizzling, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. set out to boost its brand. The plan, according to chairman and CEO Paul Hollands: offer younger, food-savvy consumers something they’d never expect from a fast-food...

Marketing & Media
Jan 25, 2017
Watch your language part 2
Marcie Good and Felicity Stone

The corporate world often seems to have its own dialect that only the people who use it really understand. Or do they? Here we attempt to decode three popular business terms. Can you actually pull yourself up by your bootstraps? No–and...

Lifestyle
Jan 24, 2017
Get ready to pay for all the things that used to be free
Steve Burgess

With great leg room comes great responsibility. Those lucky passengers who are seated in the spacious exit rows of an aircraft are instructed by flight attendants on what to do in case of an emergency: pulling down the handle, tossing...

Your Business
Jan 24, 2017
5 most popular biz books from the week of January 16-22
Munro’s Books

Best-selling business titles provided by Munro’s Books, Victoria, B.C.

Your Business
Jan 20, 2017
DIY Management: How to draw the line when it comes to employees' off hours
Jenny Peng

Managers can set off-work boundaries as a way to build office culture. Georg Reuter, partner at law firm Richards Buell Sutton LLP, and Jen Wetherow, senior director of workplace consulting and training firm Great Place to Work Canada, explain where to start

People
Jan 20, 2017
Six philanthropists who devote time and money to uncommon causes
Nick Rockel

The Vancouver property developer champions beauty and the beasts. Since 1997 the Audain Foundation has given more than $100 million to the visual arts; the Audain Art Museum, home to a permanent collection of nearly 200 B.C. works, opened last...

Tourism & Culture
Jan 19, 2017
Timeline: The B.C. film industry shoots to the forefront
Jenny Peng

In January 2015, when Postmedia closed its Kennedy Heights printing plant in Surrey, which produced the Vancouver Sun and The Province, the cost-cutting measure was a blatant sign of the troubles facing the newspaper industry. Enter Skydance Media, the producer...

Real Estate
Jan 19, 2017
Big Fat Deal: $7 million to make the 1980s great again
Fiona Morrow

Address: 6975 Marguerite Street, Vancouver Price: $6,998,000 MLS: R2131780 The skinny: Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 6,910-square-foot house on a 9,500-square-foot lot in South Granville. The bling: Remember those low-slung suburban houses of your 1980s childhood? The warm sense of security and respite they offered to...

